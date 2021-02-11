Divyanka Tripathi glowing in Indian outfit

ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi recently returned to the small screen with Crime Patrol. She became a household name with the TV soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
The actress hosts a series of episodes from Crime Patrol presenting heinous crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse. The show started from December 21, 2020.
Today she shared a photo on her social media. In this photo, Divyanka Tripathi looking so beautiful in a Indian outfit.
Once again Divyanka Tripathi nailed the traditional attire. In case you are looking for ethnic outfit ideas.
Check out the Divyanka Tripathi’s latest look below:
