Divyanka Tripathi glowing in Indian outfit

Divyanka Tripathi looking so beautiful in a Indian outfit.

By Glamsham Editorial
Divyanka Tripathi recently returned to the small screen with Crime Patrol. She became a household name with the TV soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress hosts a series of episodes from Crime Patrol presenting heinous crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse. The show started from December 21, 2020.

Today she shared a photo on her social media. In this photo, Divyanka Tripathi looking so beautiful in a Indian outfit.

Once again Divyanka Tripathi nailed the traditional attire. In case you are looking for ethnic outfit ideas.

Check out the Divyanka Tripathi’s latest look below:
