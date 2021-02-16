Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in sky blue sharara dress

ADVERTISEMENT
Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi makes all styles and dresses look absolutely stunning on her.
She is very famous among her fans for her desi looks and gorgeous avatars. Divyanka is overpowering the fashion game on TV.
Today she shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she wore a sky blue sharara dress. She looks so beautiful in this outfit.
She captioned the photo, “Chilling cuz…stress doesn’t really go with my outfit!
#CoolBlue”
ADVERTISEMENT
She is currently seen hosting Crime Patrol on Sony TV.
Check out the photo below:
ADVERTISEMENT