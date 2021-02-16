ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in sky blue sharara dress

Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi makes all styles and dresses look absolutely stunning on her.

By Glamsham Editorial
She is very famous among her fans for her desi looks and gorgeous avatars. Divyanka is overpowering the fashion game on TV.

Today she shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she wore a sky blue sharara dress. She looks so beautiful in this outfit.

She captioned the photo, “Chilling cuz…stress doesn’t really go with my outfit!
#CoolBlue”

She is currently seen hosting Crime Patrol on Sony TV.

Check out the photo below:

