Adv.

Divyanka Tripathi never disappoints the fashion police. Divyanka, who is known for her style statement has always managed to turn heads wherever she goes.

Let’s have a look at some of her unbeatable looks which are worth drooling for.

Divyanka posts a hot photo on her social media. In this photo she wore a black night slip dress and we can’t take our eyes away from her and wrote “Feels like a good day today”.

Check out the photo below.