Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya pose in their “Evergreen Poses”

Advtg.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya currently seem to be in a vacation mode by what we can figure out from their respective social media handles. The couple recently visited Rajasthan and has been sharing multiple pictures and videos from the same on their pages.

Divyanka shared couple pictures with hubby Vivek Dahiya and they are just adorable. The couple looks absolutely stunning as they pose for the camera together.

Divyanka is seen wearing a red embroidered traditional dress, while Vivek is seen wearing a blue shimmery T-shirt teamed up with a matching jacket and blue jeans.

Advtg.

She captioned the picture, “#EvergreenPoses 👬#AwkwardStandingStraight 😄🙈”

Check out Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya “Evergreen poses” below: