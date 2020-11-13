Shehnaaz Gill’s sassy glam look in red outfit is drool-worthy

Advtg.

It is no news that Shehnaaz Gill, who recently shot to fame with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, has turned into a fan-favourite. The singer and actress enjoys a massive fan following.

This time, the actress has treated fans with a lovely wish for Dhanteras and drool worthy pictures.

Shehnaaz captioned, “Iss Dhanteras kush kash ho, Dilo mein khusiyan, Ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho, Har moti pe aapka taj ho Mite duriya, sab aapke pas ho Yeh Dhanteras aapka khas ho!“

Advtg.

Shehnaaz is slaying in red lehenga and black floral top. She is looking absolutely stunning in her photoshoot.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. SidNaaz, as fondly called by fans, posed happily for the shutterbugs at the airport. They were shooting in Punjab for their upcoming song.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill glamorous pictures in in red lehenga below: