TVFashion n Lifestyle

Diwali 2022 fashion: Shehnaaz Gill shines in black saree at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party

Film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash last night. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others were photographed at the bash.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Diwali 2022 fashion Shehnaaz Gill shines in black saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party pic courtesy twitter
Diwali 2022 fashion Shehnaaz Gill shines in black saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party pic courtesy twitter

Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a black saree. She is seen flaunting her beauty in stylish black saree.We are totally in love with this desi girl.

She also gave her fans a sneak peek into her pleasant encounter with the Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Shehnaaz posted three photos, where she is seen hugging and smiling with Vicky Kaushal at the party.

They look amazing, twinning in black outfits. Sharing the pics, Shehnaaz wrote, “Hun bani na gal (That’s what I am talking about)… 2 Punjabi ek frame vich (2 Punjabi in one frame) Vicky Kaushal” and added a red heart emoji.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill shines in black saree at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party below:

