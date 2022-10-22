Diwali 2022 fashion: Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and other slaying in Sharara dress

Tejasswi Prakash to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, these TV celebrities are surely making heads turn in beautiful sharara suits.

Moreover, you can take fashion cues from them as these shararas are a festive favorite. Take a look.

Tejasswi Prakash

Go effortless and make an impact with this easy-breezy powder blue sharara suit. Whether it’s a day or an evening function, the uber-comfortable contemporary look will set the mood just right and help you blend in. She completes her look with statement earrings.

Tina Datta flaunts her stylish look

Jasmin Bhasin glows in a red sharara dress

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks pretty in sharara dress

hina khan

Hina Khan looked like a bright sunflower in her yellow chic sharara with oxidised jewellery