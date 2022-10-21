scorecardresearch
Fashion n Lifestyle

Diwali 2022 fashion: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her navy blue lehenga

Tejasswi Prakash is ready to twirl in a navy blue lehenga.

By Pooja Tiwari

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash is ready to twirl in a navy blue lehenga. Tejasswi looks so beautiful in a blue lehenga.

The actress has always kept up with her fabulous fashion choices and this time she is slaying it right in a navy blue lehenga.

Tejasswi Prakash is an absolute diva at heart and there is no doubt about it. From making bold sartorial choices to keeping it lowkey in casuals.

As soon as Tejasswi shared the video on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans. On the other hand, Tejasswi’s bae Karan Kundrra also commented. He commented, “Hahaha I love you so much you silly little panda”.

Diwali 2022 fashion: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her navy blue lehenga
Tejasswi Prakash 1
