Drashti Dhami’s kala chashma swag

Tenu kala chasma jachda ae .. Jachda ae gore mukhde te. Drashti Dhami recently shared a photo on her social media account.
In this photo she wore black glares. She looks so beautiful. She rounded her looks minimal makeup.
Drashti Dhami a popular name in the Hindi television circuit, made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the popular 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her break through role was in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others.
The actress was also a part of the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which she also won.
The actress also hosted the seventh season of the show alongside Bollywood actor Ranvir Shore, which she quit midway. Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.
