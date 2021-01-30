ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Drashti Dhami’s Slow Mo videos will entertain you

Dhami makes sure to give a peek-a-boo from her whereabouts to keep fans glued to her profile

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Aaja doob jaaun teri aankhon ke ocean mein Slow motion mein.

Drashti Dhami makes sure to give a peek-a-boo from her whereabouts to keep fans glued to her profile. Another thing which cannot be ignored is the TV star’s fashion sense.

Drashti Dhami started her career as a dance instructor and then ventured into modelling before she made her career as an actor. She has also appeared in music videos that were widely popular before she entered the Television industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is known for playing Geet Handa in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala Kundra in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. She has also acted in other serials such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Kaa and many more.

Check out Drashti Dhami Slow motion videos below:

Drashti Dhami twirling in red lehenga is all things love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drashti Dhami shared a boomerang video on her social media, and we like it. She let her curls flow while she wore a pair of chandballis and her mangalsutra to go with it; her makeup, on the other hand, was rather casual with some kohl, eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Drashti looks stunning in a shimmering crop top and a beautiful lehenga

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMaanvi Gagroo: OTT needs regulation not censorship
Next articleNawazuddin Siddqui feels one who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and others who rocked the red dress for Christmas Party season

Glamsham Editorial - 0
From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna whose red dress style did you like the most. Comment below.
Read more
News

Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami’s Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon returns to small screen again

Glamsham Editorial - 0
From playing a vampire in "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani" to a superstar in "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", Vivian Dsena has portrayed both hero and anti-hero characters beautifully on-screen.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shrenu Parikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Surbhi Chandna and other celebs slay in various shades of Grey

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Celebs like Shrenu Parikh to Surbhi Chandna slaying in various shades of grey. Check out the celebs below:
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021