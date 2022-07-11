- Advertisement -

Hina Khan took to Instagram to wish her fans on Eid. The actress shared some beautiful pictures of her and captioned it as, “Eid Mubarak Everyone.”

Hina’s fans are going gaga over her look as she is wearing a wonderful sharara on Eid.

- Advertisement -

Hina is seen wearing a light grey sharara dress on Eid. She is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures. We are totally drooling over her Eid look.

She beautifully carries this traditional look. Her Instagram is filled with her wonderful pictures and these Eid pictures are just adding the perfect glam quotient to her profile.

Check out Hina Khan flaunts her beauty in sharara dress on Eid below: