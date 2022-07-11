scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunts her beauty in sharara dress on Eid

Hina Khan took to Instagram to wish her fans on Eid

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hina Khan flaunts her beauty in sharara dress on Eid pic courtesy instagram
Hina Khan flaunts her beauty in sharara dress on Eid pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Hina Khan took to Instagram to wish her fans on Eid. The actress shared some beautiful pictures of her and captioned it as, “Eid Mubarak Everyone.”

Hina’s fans are going gaga over her look as she is wearing a wonderful sharara on Eid.

- Advertisement -

Hina is seen wearing a light grey sharara dress on Eid. She is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures. We are totally drooling over her Eid look.

She beautifully carries this traditional look. Her Instagram is filled with her wonderful pictures and these Eid pictures are just adding the perfect glam quotient to her profile.

Check out Hina Khan flaunts her beauty in sharara dress on Eid below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVibha Chibber and Atul Srivastava play happy full-nesters in ‘Ghar Waapsi’
Next articleIshqbaaaz girls Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer reunite for Mreenal Deshraj’s wedding
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Nikki Tamboli

Malavika Mohanan

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US