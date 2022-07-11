scorecardresearch
Umar Riaz flaunting his Eid look

Umar Riaz is one of the hottest celebs in telly town right now

By Shweta Ghadashi
Umar Riaz flaunting his Eid look pic courtesy twitter
Umar Riaz is one of the hottest celebs in telly town right now. Fans are crazy for his looks and stylish outfits. He often posts photos and videos to keep his fans updated about him.

The telly town celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha with great zeal yesterday. (July 10). From preparing tasty delicacies, biryani, spending time with loved ones to dazzling in beautiful festive outfits.

Umar Riaz also shared a series of photos and captioned, “Eid mubarak sabko!”. In the photos, Umar Riaz is seen wearing a black kurta. He is looking handsome in this traditional look.

His brother Asim also shared a series of pictures with Umar Riaz and captioned, “EID MUBARAK”. Asim is seen wearing a black oversized tshirt and pants.

Check out Umar Riaz flaunting his Eid look below:

