Eijaz Khan is seen romancing Pavitra Punia at #TheDisHulWedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are currently celebrating their wedding. Last night, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar organized Sangeet Ceremony after marriage.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants also joined #TheDisHulWedding. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia twinning in white and giving major relationship goals. They are seen flaunting their PDA at the sangeet ceremony.

During this, Eijaz Khan was also seen romancing his girlfriend Pavitra Punia fiercely. While dancing at the party, Ejaz Khan kissed Pavitra Punia’s lips. Rakhi Sawant shared the video which is going viral on social media.

In the video, Ejaz Khan suddenly comes and kisses Pavitra Punia. In such a situation, Pavitra Punia looks very shy.

Check out the videos below: