Adv.
Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia twinning in white and romantically matching steps with each other

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia look stunning together twinning in white outfits while lost in love as they hold each other close to dance together.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia twinning in white and romantically matching steps with each other
Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia twinning in white and romantically matching steps with each other
Adv.

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who are head-over-heels in love with each other, on Wednesday took the internet by storm with a scintillating video matching steps to the evergreen romantic number ‘Phela Nasha’ from Aamir Khan’s film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan’s forehead kiss to Pavitra Punia is love

Pavitra Punia shared the video on her Instagram and captioned, “First dance together after Biggboss From #allahduhaihai to #pehlanasha Always twining 🤍🤍#pyar #whitebabies”

The couple looks totally lost in love as they hold each other close to dance together. Eijaz and Pavitra look stunning together twinning in white outfits. While Pavitra looks ravishing in a knee-length white dress, Eijaz is seen sporting a casual white T-shirt and trousers.

Check out Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s romantic dance on Pehla Nasha song below:
Adv.
Previous articleShraddha Arya looks killer in pink saree
Next articleVivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi romantic picture on the beach
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates