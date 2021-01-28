ADVERTISEMENT
Erica Fernandes charms us in black outfit!

By Glamsham Editorial
Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Erica Fernandes looks hot in black outfit. Erica is making her ardent fans go crazy after she posted her recent pictures in a stunning black outfit in which she is looking beautiful.

The beautiful actress made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her performance and chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh won many hearts. She later wowed everyone with her performance as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was paired opposite Parth Samthaan in the same.

Erica always made buzz because of her sense of style. She is one of the most fashionable stars.

Here’s a look at her most ravishing and drop-dead gorgeous looks in black outfit.

