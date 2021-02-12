Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous in royal saree

ADVERTISEMENT
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes looks so beautiful in a royal saree. With the wedding seasons knocking in, the actress is also geared up for an upcoming Big wedding, and she wraps herself in a royal saree,
She recently took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her beautiful looks from her brother’s wedding. She wore a multi-colour saree with a floral print and a high-neck embroidered blouse, Erica certainly made hearts beat.
Check out the photo below.
