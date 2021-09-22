HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Erica Fernandes looks wild in this dress

Erica Fernandez graced the cover page of Bazaar magazine.

By Glamsham Editorial
Erica Fernandes looks wild in this dress
- Advertisement -

Beauty Erica Fernandes currently winning hearts with her amazing performance in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

She is amongst the sexiest tv actresses we have today. Her Instagram account is a perfect example of this. We can see her fashionista streak all over her page.

The actress has now graced the cover page of Bazaar magazine. She looked stunning in a peach coloured outfit. She rounded her looks with long black boots.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photo below.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Top Chef’ S19 helmed by Padma Lakshmi to be shot in Houston
Next articleSL scientists warn China's organic fertilizer would be agriculture disaster
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,438FansLike
43,845FollowersFollow
6,239FollowersFollow
57,518FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv