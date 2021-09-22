Erica Fernandes looks wild in this dress

- Advertisement -

Beauty Erica Fernandes currently winning hearts with her amazing performance in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

She is amongst the sexiest tv actresses we have today. Her Instagram account is a perfect example of this. We can see her fashionista streak all over her page.

The actress has now graced the cover page of Bazaar magazine. She looked stunning in a peach coloured outfit. She rounded her looks with long black boots.

Check out the photo below.