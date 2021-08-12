Erica Fernandes’s saree looks will make you drool

- Advertisement -

Beauty Erica Fernandes knows how to make her outfit look trendy and fashionable. She is currently winning hearts with her stint on the popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2.

She shared a photos in a stunning blue printed saree teamed up with gorgeously half sleeve blouse. She accessorised her look with only a choker necklace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s high-octane drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Check out Erica Fernandes flaunting her saree looks from Sonakshi’s wardrobe below.

She looks glam in hot pink saree.

Erica is seen wearing a blue printed saree