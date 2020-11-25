Advtg.
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and others stylish look for award function

Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra look stylish twinning in their outfits and Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in white blazer and black pants for Gold Awards 2020.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and others stylish look for award function
Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and others stylish look for award function
Advtg.

The Indian Televison actors are felicitated for their hard work and contribution throughout the year. Yes, we’re talking about awards! Yesterday the most-awaited Gold Awards 2020 happened. 

Most of the actors took trophies home, and among them were also Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. While the two are setting screens on fire as Bani and Veer aka VAni, during the Gold Awards 2020 shoot. Sidharth Shukla also felicitated  for Style Icon Social Media award.

Sidharth Shukla shared picture on his Instagram and captioned, “Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who’s supporting me on social media this award is for all of you ❤️ #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry”

Sidharth Shukla is looking dapper in off white blazer and black pants and holding this trophy by laying on the couch.

Advtg.

Surbhi Chandna also shared pictures from the award night and captioned, “Here Comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in the Catergory THE HOT- STEPPER (Female) Thankyou the Lovely Team at Gold Awards & my Dearest and always Amazing @vikaaskalantri Thankyou for the Acknowledgment ♥️ #goldglamandstyleawards @goldawardstv”

Surbhi also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and expressed her gratitude with lovely caption, “Another Big One for Last Night was for Best Actress – Naagin 5 at the Biggest DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020
For this one i only have @ektarkapoor to THANK . The Kind of Trust you have shown in me with the show that is the most closest to your heart it only makes me never want to fail you
This is a SWEET win for the ENTIRE Cast- Crew -Writers – Creatives- Stylist – Fans and everybody attached with #naagin5 in the most difficult times this year has shown us .. Grateful Always”

Surbhi Chandna is looking glam in shimmery silver off-shoulder dress, 

Advtg.

Sharad Malhotra won Gold Awards as well as Dadasaheb Phalke award and captioned, “What a precious privilege it is…to be alive..to breathe…to think…to enjoy…to love…to celebrate 🥂ThankYou ! ThankYou ! ThankYou ! To all the people in my life who make me smile, support & bring me joy…A big ThankYou 🙏❤️ @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @vikaaskalantri #goldawrds @kalyanjijana #dadasahebphalkeaward Dedicating this to all my fans, viewers, & people who have loved me truly & unconditionally 😍”

Sharad Malhotra looked handsome wearing a grey suit and white shirt. 

Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan and Surbhi Chandna
Advtg.
Previous articleAus vs Ind: Ishant, Rohit's absence in Tests no concern to us, says Langer
Next articleThe Weeknd slams Grammy Awards nominations, calls the show ‘corrupt’

Related Articles

News

Bollywood actors who stepped off the limelight

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Failure, competition and the pressure of staying relevant perennially looms on actors in Bollywood. Some can cope with it and some cannot....
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Nishant Singh Malkhani plays army officer in web film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani has a web film coming up. He will be seen playing an...
Read more
News

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Could've been big singer if I was a nepo kid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is the son of playback star Kumar Sanu, says he...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks