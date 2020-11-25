Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and others stylish look for award function

Advtg.

The Indian Televison actors are felicitated for their hard work and contribution throughout the year. Yes, we’re talking about awards! Yesterday the most-awaited Gold Awards 2020 happened.

Most of the actors took trophies home, and among them were also Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. While the two are setting screens on fire as Bani and Veer aka VAni, during the Gold Awards 2020 shoot. Sidharth Shukla also felicitated for Style Icon Social Media award.

Sidharth Shukla shared picture on his Instagram and captioned, “Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who’s supporting me on social media this award is for all of you ❤️ #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry”

Sidharth Shukla is looking dapper in off white blazer and black pants and holding this trophy by laying on the couch.

Advtg.

Surbhi Chandna also shared pictures from the award night and captioned, “Here Comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in the Catergory THE HOT- STEPPER (Female) Thankyou the Lovely Team at Gold Awards & my Dearest and always Amazing @vikaaskalantri Thankyou for the Acknowledgment ♥️ #goldglamandstyleawards @goldawardstv”

Surbhi also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and expressed her gratitude with lovely caption, “Another Big One for Last Night was for Best Actress – Naagin 5 at the Biggest DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020

For this one i only have @ektarkapoor to THANK . The Kind of Trust you have shown in me with the show that is the most closest to your heart it only makes me never want to fail you

This is a SWEET win for the ENTIRE Cast- Crew -Writers – Creatives- Stylist – Fans and everybody attached with #naagin5 in the most difficult times this year has shown us .. Grateful Always”

Surbhi Chandna is looking glam in shimmery silver off-shoulder dress,

Advtg.

Sharad Malhotra won Gold Awards as well as Dadasaheb Phalke award and captioned, “What a precious privilege it is…to be alive..to breathe…to think…to enjoy…to love…to celebrate 🥂ThankYou ! ThankYou ! ThankYou ! To all the people in my life who make me smile, support & bring me joy…A big ThankYou 🙏❤️ @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @vikaaskalantri #goldawrds @kalyanjijana #dadasahebphalkeaward Dedicating this to all my fans, viewers, & people who have loved me truly & unconditionally 😍”

Sharad Malhotra looked handsome wearing a grey suit and white shirt.

Hina Khan

Mohsin Khan and Surbhi Chandna