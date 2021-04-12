Gudi Padwa 2021: Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

Gudhi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.
It is celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The word padava or padavo comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight.
The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations called rangoli, a special Gudhi flag (garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel), street processions, dancing and festive foods.