Gudi Padwa 2021: Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

Gudhi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

It is celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The word padava or padavo comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations called rangoli, a special Gudhi flag (garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel), street processions, dancing and festive foods.

From Rashami Desai to Shrenu Parikh and other celebs who turned beautifully into Marathi Mulgis and have rocked the nauvari look. Check out the photos below:

Hina Khan turned into MARATHI MULGIS

Rashami Desai Oozes Oomph in Maharashtrian Look

Jennifer winget posed in black nauvari saree

Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin

Ankita Lokhande looks picture perfect in her Maharashtrian Bride look

The Marathi Mulgi avatar of Divyanka Tripathi is very pleasing to everyone

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim nails the Marathi mulgi look

Shrenu Parikh in Marathi look

Sunny Leone nailing her Marathi look

Juhi Chawla charms all in a Marathi look

Kriti Sanon slaying in Marathi mulgi look

Rani Mukerji’s conviction in ‘Aga bai‘ mode.

Madhuri Dixit flaunting her curves in a solid hued nauvari

Drashti Dhami is a beauty in Maharashtrian outfit

Priyanka Chopra wears her fair share of nauvaris throughout Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent take on history, Deepika Padukone isn’t deprived of the party in the lead up to the duo’s breathtaking dance off, Pinga

Kajol looks so beautiful in Marathi saree

Nargis Fakhri and her Marathi mulgi avatar in a song sequence of Banjo.

Kangana Ranaut wields a sword as effortlessly as she slips into rich nauvaris in her fiery portrayal of the Jhansi queen

Vidya Balan in Nauvari saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a typical Marathi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a stunning Maharashtrian ensemble in the 2002 song ‘Ishq Kamina.

Shraddha Kapoor also essayed the role of a Marathi Mulgi

Asin looks beauty in Marathi look

Genelia Deshmukh