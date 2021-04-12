Adv.
Gudi Padwa 2021: Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

From Rashami Desai to Shrenu Parikh and other celebs who turned beautifully into Marathi Mulgis and have rocked the nauvari look. Check out the photos below:

By Glamsham Editorial
Gudhi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

It is celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The word padava or padavo comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations called rangoli, a special Gudhi flag (garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel), street processions, dancing and festive foods.

Hina Khan turned into MARATHI MULGIS
Rashami Desai Oozes Oomph in Maharashtrian Look
 Jennifer winget posed in black nauvari saree
Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin
Ankita Lokhande looks picture perfect in her Maharashtrian Bride look
The Marathi Mulgi avatar of Divyanka Tripathi is very pleasing to everyone
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim nails the Marathi mulgi look
Shrenu Parikh in Marathi look
Sunny Leone nailing her Marathi look
Juhi Chawla charms all in a Marathi look
Kriti Sanon slaying in Marathi mulgi look
 Rani Mukerji’s conviction in ‘Aga bai‘ mode.
Madhuri Dixit flaunting her curves in a solid hued nauvari
Drashti Dhami is a beauty in Maharashtrian outfit
Priyanka Chopra wears her fair share of nauvaris throughout Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent take on history, Deepika Padukone isn’t deprived of the party in the lead up to the duo’s breathtaking dance off, Pinga
Kajol looks so beautiful in Marathi saree
Nargis Fakhri and her Marathi mulgi avatar in a song sequence of Banjo.
Kangana Ranaut wields a sword as effortlessly as she slips into rich nauvaris in her fiery portrayal of the Jhansi queen
Vidya Balan in Nauvari saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a typical Marathi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a stunning Maharashtrian ensemble in the 2002 song ‘Ishq Kamina.
Shraddha Kapoor also essayed the role of a Marathi Mulgi
Asin looks beauty in Marathi look
Genelia Deshmukh
