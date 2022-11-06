Happy Birthday: Ankit Gupta’s drool-worthy body will make you go crazy

Ankit Gupta is an Indian actor who started his acting career in 2011 and has starred in several TV shows since then.

The actor got his breakthrough in the industry with his character, Fateh Singh Virk, in the series “Udaariyaan.” The character and the series have received great support and love from the audience.

Currently, the actor is seen in Bigg Boss 16. He entered the house with his co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and the two had great chemistry on stage, but the pair mentioned they were nothing more than good friends.

On the occasion of his birthday, we have a list of drool-worthy abs pictures below: