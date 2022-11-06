scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Ankit Gupta’s drool-worthy body will make you go crazy

Ankit Gupta is an Indian actor who started his acting career in 2011

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Ankit Gupta's drool-worthy body will make you go crazy
Happy Birthday Ankit Gupta's drool-worthy body will make you go crazy

Ankit Gupta is an Indian actor who started his acting career in 2011 and has starred in several TV shows since then.

The actor got his breakthrough in the industry with his character, Fateh Singh Virk, in the series “Udaariyaan.” The character and the series have received great support and love from the audience.

Currently, the actor is seen in Bigg Boss 16. He entered the house with his co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and the two had great chemistry on stage, but the pair mentioned they were nothing more than good friends.

On the occasion of his birthday, we have a list of drool-worthy abs pictures below:

Previous article
Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka arrested over alleged sexual assault charges in Sydney
Next article
T20 World Cup: Netherlands shocker for South Africa; India secure semifinal berth
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Karan Kundrra

Kriti Sanon

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US