Happy Birthday: Karan Kundrra slaying in dapper suits

Television’s handsome hunk Karan Kundrra is making his mark in Bigg Boss 15 these days. This time Karan Kundrra is also going to celebrate his birthday in Bigg Boss house. Karan has won the hearts of people with his alert mind along with his entry in the show.

Fans are loving Karan’s performance in Bigg Boss 15 and some celebs are also praising him.

Karan was born on 11 October 1986. This year the actor will celebrate his 37th birthday. He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab. His father is a big businessman. Karan did not want to do acting or modeling in the initial days.

The actor belonged to the businessman family, so in such a situation, he was going to take care of his business. But luck had something else in mind and Karan reached Mumbai. He started his career with ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’ in the year 2008. In this serial, he played the character of Arjun Punj.

On the occasion of Karan Kundra’s birthday, we have a list of photos in which he is all suited looking dapper and handsome. Check out Karan Kundrra slaying in dapper suits below: