Happy Birthday: Erica Fernandes slaying in Boss Lady vibes

Erica Fernandes proves that she is ‘bold and beautiful’ in this glam pantsuit looks. We wonder how Erica carries every exceptional outfit with so much comfort and ease!

We usually see boys donning a black pantsuit with a white shirt and bow tie at wedding functions. But, ‘Why should boys have all the fun?’

On her work front, Erica started her career as a model and took part in several beauty pageants. In 2013, she made her way into showbiz with Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and soon after, went on to do an array of South Indian films. She made her television debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh and the show went on to become a huge hit.

The actress then stepped into the shoes of Prerna, previously played by Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and since then, has become a household name

As Erica Fernandes celebrates her birthday today. She turned 28 today. On the occasion of her birthday, we have a list of Erica’s pantsuit looks that she slays in Boss Babe vibes. Check out Erica Fernandes pantsuit looks below: