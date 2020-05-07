Advertisement
Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Erica Fernandes’s classy saree looks will blow your mind

On the ocassion of her 27th birthday, here are Erica Fernandes classy saree looks will blow your mind.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Advertisement

Erica Fernandes is a fashion diva and her style statement is unmatched!! Popularly known as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica loves to wear the Indian attire and gets into wearing sarees of variety that makes her glow even more. She is a complete package of style on any occasion.

She loves to wear the light, dark and the floral designs in her sarees, and nobody can carry them off like Erica Fernandes does.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill , Surbhi Chandna these celebs look beautiful in pyjama look

Advertisement

Her debut TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the best daily soaps on Indian TV.  The viewers not only love the charm that she carries on-screen but also her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on screen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi serial and made an impressive performance in the same too.

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes celebrates her birthday today and she turned 27 years old. While she has to celebrate it in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the ocassion of her 27th birthday, here are Erica Fernandes classy saree looks will blow your mind. Check out her saree looks below:

View this post on Instagram

😊 📸-@the_parthsamthaan

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Advertisement
Previous articleNasir movie review : When silence speaks in volumes
Next articleLockdown 2020: Divyanka Tripathi kisses husband Vivek Dahiya as he cooks delicious pasta for her
Advertisement

UPDATES

Karan Oberoi (KO) and Cristiano Ronaldo have these dietary habits common. Let’s find out why!

News Glamsham Editorial -
When Indian leading model Karan Oberoi, also known as KO, turned 30, most people were pessimistic whether he would manage to maintain his fitness being a top fitness model.
Read more

Song Lyrics of 16 MAHASATIYA by Swetha Gandhi

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
हम याद करे सति ब्राह्मी को सुंदरी और चंदनबाला राजुल द्रोपदी कौशल्या मृगावती सुलसा सीता शीयलपालन का था गहना विनय का पहना था कंगना श्रध्दा की माथे पर बिंदिया सयंम की ओढी थी चूनरीया
Read more

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Bloody Valentine’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Bloody Valentine by Machine Gun Kelly
Read more

‘American Horror Story’ season 10 shoot comes to a halt amid Covid-19 scare

News Glamsham Editorial -
Hollywood writer-filmmaker Ryan Murphy says the "weather-dependent" theme of season 10 of popular "American Horror Story" will change amid the changing reality of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Jacob Banks ‘Like You’ll Never See Me Again’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Like You'll Never See Me Again by Jacob Banks
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020