Happy Birthday: Erica Fernandes’s classy saree looks will blow your mind

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes is a fashion diva and her style statement is unmatched!! Popularly known as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica loves to wear the Indian attire and gets into wearing sarees of variety that makes her glow even more. She is a complete package of style on any occasion.

She loves to wear the light, dark and the floral designs in her sarees, and nobody can carry them off like Erica Fernandes does.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill , Surbhi Chandna these celebs look beautiful in pyjama look

Advertisement

Her debut TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the best daily soaps on Indian TV. The viewers not only love the charm that she carries on-screen but also her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on screen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi serial and made an impressive performance in the same too.

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes celebrates her birthday today and she turned 27 years old. While she has to celebrate it in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the ocassion of her 27th birthday, here are Erica Fernandes classy saree looks will blow your mind. Check out her saree looks below: