Happy Birthday: Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures will make you drool

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is youth icon and sensation who manages to make his way into zillion hearts. He has proven that he can be a jack of all trades.

His fans wouldn’t be surprised, if we see this young lad becoming one of the breakthrough names by next year. He’s always a sight for sore eyes and when it comes to being one of the sexiest man on social media we have, he’s surely on the top of that list.

His charisma and cute smile made him one of the most describable man. Undoubtedly, he’s a strong model, social media star and the next few years may just be where he gets to dominate!

He was also a TikTok star with a huge fan following on TikTok. Faisu is now a crush of many young girls out there. As TikTok app is now banned, Faisu is now seen in a number of music videos. He has paired with many actresses like Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair.

Mr Faisu is set to make his acting debut with ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s action thriller Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes. The show will also star model-actor Ruhi Singh.

On the occasion of Faisal Shaikh’s 25th birthday we have a list of shirtless pictures which will make you drool. Check out Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures below: