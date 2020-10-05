Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures will make you drool

On the occasion of Faisal Shaikh’s 25th birthday we have a list of shirtless pictures which will make you drool. Check out Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures will make you drool
Happy Birthday Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures will make you drool
Advtg.

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is youth icon and sensation who manages to make his way into zillion hearts. He has proven that he can be a jack of all trades. 

His fans wouldn’t be surprised, if we see this young lad becoming one of the breakthrough names by next year. He’s always a sight for sore eyes and when it comes to being one of the sexiest man on social media we have, he’s surely on the top of that list.

His charisma and cute smile made him one of the most describable man. Undoubtedly, he’s a strong model, social media star and the next few years may just be where he gets to dominate!

Advtg.

He was also a TikTok star with a huge fan following on TikTok. Faisu is now a crush of many young girls out there. As TikTok app is now banned, Faisu is now seen in a number of music videos. He has paired with many actresses like Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair.

Mr Faisu is set to make his acting debut with ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s action thriller Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes. The show will also star model-actor Ruhi Singh. 

On the occasion of Faisal Shaikh’s 25th birthday we have a list of shirtless pictures which will make you drool. Check out Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures below:

Advtg.
Previous articleDavid Guetta reveals why Madonna refused to work with him
Next articleArjun Bijlani: 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' should have season 2, as web series

Related Articles

News

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5

Pooja Tiwari - 0
ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club releasing the fifth season of Gandii Baat has spread like wildfire amongst their die-hard fans.
Read more
News

Lakshya Handa roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat season 5

Glamsham Editorial - 0
High on passion, the anticipation for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's Gandii Baat is at an all-time high.
Read more
News

‘Gandii Baat’ isn’t just about bold scenes: Lakshya Handa

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Television actor Lakshya Handa is happy to star in season five of the erotic web series Gandii Baat. He says the makers...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu's fun banter over smoking

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s fun banter...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla tells Jaan Kumar that his father Kumar Sanu would definitely come to know of him smoking watching him come out of the smoking room.
Netflix drops dazzling trailer for 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

Netflix drops dazzling new trailer for ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Happy Birthday: Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures will make you drool 1

Ajinkya Rahane signed as brand ambassador of Hudle

Happy Birthday: Faisal Shaikh’s shirtless pictures will make you drool 2

Kangana Ranaut happy to be back on film set

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rihanna faces backlash for using song with Islamic Hadith in lingerie show

Rihanna faces backlash for using song with Islamic Hadith in lingerie...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks