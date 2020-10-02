Happy Birthday: Hina Khan slaying in Red hot outfits

Advtg.

Fashion inspiration to many, Hina Khan is very active on social media and keeps updating fans with her whereabouts.

Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans and the fashion police with her sartorial choices. She defines Indian beauty and slays any given outfit.

She is famously known for playing the lead role of a sanskari bahu, Akshara, in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, being the finalist in Bigg Boss Season 11 and her most recent role of Naagin in Naagin 5 as the Sarvashreth Adi Naagin.

She was last seen in a music video with her Naagin 5 co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. The song titled ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’.

Currently, Hina Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss house again as a guest and will make new rules for BB14 contestants. Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on 3rd Oct 2020 on Colors TV.

Hina Khan’s fashion sense is something that sets her apart. It is casual yet glamorous and extravagant at the same time. The number of people who just love her for her fashion is quite visible on her Instagram.

If you sneak into Hina Khan’s Instagram, you will see that the actor has often sported red outfits.

On the ocassion of Hina Khan’s 33rd birthday, we have a list of Hina Khan’s Red hot outfits below:

Hina Khan pulled off red hot slit dress very beautifully.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Khan, along with her team, was all decked up for the luxury budget task. She wore a red two-piece and opted for a bold makeup. With a neat hairdo, Hina Khan’s photos defined glam.

Hina Khan looking stunning in red hot saree in a sunkissed picture.

Hina Khan pulled off a bright red casual dress on one of her sunny days. She teamed it with a polka-dot hairband and posed in her uber-cool style. Her vibrant dress shined perfectly in the sunlight.

Hina Khan donned an all-red dress for another happy day in Pushkar. She clubbed her outfit with a pair of quirky sunglasses and a hat.

The gorgeous actress looked smoking hot in red outfit. She completed her look with nude makeup and red lipstick. With wavy hair and slip-ons, the actress looked like a true diva.