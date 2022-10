Karan Kundrra rose to fame in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dil Hi Toh Hai and later in Bigg Boss 15. The actor became overnight sensation with his fans calling themselves Karan Kundrra Squad.

He also found love in Bigg Boss house his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. This jodi is loved by the audience and fans fondly call them as TejRan.

On the ocassion of Karan Kundrra’s birthday, we have a list of stylish pictures in dapper suits below: