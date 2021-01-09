Happy Birthday: Sharad Malhotra’s stylish looks will make you drool

ADVERTISEMENT
Sharad Malhotra is currently the most handsome actor on Indian Television. He currently plays the role of Cheel in Naagin 5. Not only is the audience loving his sizzling chemistry with co-star Surbhi Chandna in the show but also his brilliant acting prowess.
Sharad Malhotra celebrates his birthday today. He turned 38. He married Ripci Bhatia on 20th April 2019.
Sharad Malhotra is super active on social media. He keeps updating photos and videos from his latest work. Sharad has always impressed us with his fashion choices, and here’s the proof!
On the occasion of Sharad Malhotra’s birthday, we have stylish looks which will make you drool. Check out below:
