TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Sharad Malhotra’s stylish looks will make you drool

On the occasion of Sharad Malhotra’s birthday, we have stylish looks which will make you drool. Check out below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Sharad Malhotra’s stylish looks will make you drool
Happy Birthday Sharad Malhotra’s stylish looks will make you drool
ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Malhotra is currently the most handsome actor on Indian Television. He currently plays the role of Cheel in Naagin 5. Not only is the audience loving his sizzling chemistry with co-star Surbhi Chandna in the show but also his brilliant acting prowess.

Sharad Malhotra celebrates his birthday today. He turned 38. He married Ripci Bhatia on 20th April 2019.

Sharad Malhotra is super active on social media. He keeps updating photos and videos from his latest work. Sharad has always impressed us with his fashion choices, and here’s the proof!

On the occasion of Sharad Malhotra’s birthday, we have stylish looks which will make you drool. Check out below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePujara's slow batting putting pressure on other batsmen: Ponting
Next articleKareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik gets emotional seeing her sister, the latter says ‘Jaisi Sherni hoti hai waise dhahaad lagaati hai’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik talks to her sister Naina.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister calls Rahul Vaidya ‘a sweetheart’, gives a thumbs up to JasLy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Be it any season, family week is eagerly awaited in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. So "Bigg Boss" announced that the contestants' family members will be there to see them, and the catch was the 'freeze and release' task.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant demands to wear saree from Abhinav Shukla, the former says ‘Samosa bana diya’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 is taking everyone through an emotional rundown as the family week has set on. Rakhi Sawant is all set to meet her mom through a video call.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020