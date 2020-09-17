Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Stylish Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool

On the occasion of Nia Sharma’s birthday, we have Nia's stylish Saree looks which will make you drool and love her fashion sense. Check out her saree looks below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Nia Sharma Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool
Happy Birthday Nia Sharma Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool

Nia Sharma who turns a year older on Thursday, September 17, celebrated her birthday with her family.

A video from her birthday celebration was shared on Nia’s social media handle. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu.

View this post on Instagram

Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with Star Plus’ Kaali: Ek Punar Avatar (2012-2013). However, it was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011-2013) that got her to the limelight.

Advtg.

Nia who played the role of Manvi in the show won the hearts of the audiences with her acting finesse and enigmatic screen presence. Nia who has dabbled into digital space with series like Twisted (2017), Jamai Raja 2.0 (2019) is currently seen in Colors TV’s Naagin 5.

On the occasion of Nia Sharma’s birthday, we have Nia’s stylish Saree looks which will make you drool and love her fashion sense. Check out her saree looks below:

View this post on Instagram

I’m ‘Saree’ if I ever hurt you unknowingly!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

View this post on Instagram

Saree Town!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

View this post on Instagram

#bhartiyanaariinsaree #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Advtg.
Previous articleHow Bhumi Pednekar plans to celebrate sisterhood with Samiksha?
Next articleNicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman

Related Articles

News

TV star Nia Sharma turns 30, colleagues shower love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV actress Nia Sharma turned 30 on Thursday, and several colleagues showered love and birthday wishes on social media.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz latest hot picture in checkered shirt is droolworthy

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Asim Riaz shared a series of pictures and he is looking smoking hot in the pictures. He is seen wearing a checkered shirt and khaki colored pants.
Read more
News

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Surbhi Chandna shared romantic pool picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5. Drenched in the feeling of love and revenge. Both are twinning in black outfits.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Stylish Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Stylish Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks