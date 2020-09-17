Happy Birthday Nia Sharma Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool

Nia Sharma who turns a year older on Thursday, September 17, celebrated her birthday with her family.

A video from her birthday celebration was shared on Nia’s social media handle. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu.

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with Star Plus’ Kaali: Ek Punar Avatar (2012-2013). However, it was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011-2013) that got her to the limelight.

Nia who played the role of Manvi in the show won the hearts of the audiences with her acting finesse and enigmatic screen presence. Nia who has dabbled into digital space with series like Twisted (2017), Jamai Raja 2.0 (2019) is currently seen in Colors TV’s Naagin 5.

On the occasion of Nia Sharma’s birthday, we have Nia’s stylish Saree looks which will make you drool and love her fashion sense. Check out her saree looks below: