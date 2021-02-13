Happy Birthday: Rashami Desai’s stylish outfits will make you drool

Rashami Desai, who is in the spotlight once again after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13, she is celebrating her birthday today. She turned 35 years.
She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. From comfy casuals to glamorous dresses, Rashami is undoubtedly someone who stole the show when it came to dressing well.
Rashami rose to fame with her character Tapasya in the popular TV show Uttaran. She has featured in several TV shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Pari Hoon Main, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.
Rashami has also worked in films like Gabbar Singh, Bandan Toote Na, and Dabangg 2, in which she appeared in a cameo role.
Other than Bigg Boss 13, the actress has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and Nach Baliye 7. She last played the role of Shalakha in Naagin 4 which also starred Nia Sharma.