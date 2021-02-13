ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Rashami Desai’s stylish outfits will make you drool

On the occasion of Rashami Desai’s birthday, we have few stylish outfits which will make you drool. Check out Rashami Desai’s stylish outfits below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai’s stylish outfits will make you drool
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai’s stylish outfits will make you drool
ADVERTISEMENT

Rashami Desai, who is in the spotlight once again after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13, she is celebrating her birthday today. She turned 35 years.

She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. From comfy casuals to glamorous dresses, Rashami is undoubtedly someone who stole the show when it came to dressing well.

Rashami rose to fame with her character Tapasya in the popular TV show Uttaran. She has featured in several TV shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Pari Hoon Main, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashami has also worked in films like Gabbar Singh, Bandan Toote Na, and Dabangg 2, in which she appeared in a cameo role.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, the actress has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and Nach Baliye 7. She last played the role of Shalakha in Naagin 4 which also starred Nia Sharma.

On the occasion of Rashami’s birthday, we have few stylish outfits which will make you drool. Check out Rashami Desai’s stylish outfits below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana gets overwhelmed shooting in Assam
Next articleKaran Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi twinning in tie dye outfits
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to accept Rahul Vaidya’s proposal on TV

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 seems finally set for some genuine drama. Disha Parmar enters the Bigg Boss house to meet Rahul Vaidya, he proposes her on National TV. She accepts.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria and his various moods

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vijayendra Kumeria is popular amongst his fans not just for his brilliant performance in shows like "Udaan", "Shashtri Sisters" and "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel"
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Helly Shah looks stunning in white saree

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Helly Shah is making turn not just with her amazing acting skills but with her bold, beautiful, and fashionable looks.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria and his various moods

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria and his various moods

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vijayendra Kumeria is popular amongst his fans not just for his brilliant performance in shows like "Udaan", "Shashtri Sisters" and "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel"
Helly Shah looks stunning in white saree

Helly Shah looks stunning in white saree

Surbhi Jyoti makeup game on point

Surbhi Jyoti’s makeup game on point

Too hot to handle Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s latest look in white is too hot to handle

Nia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble

Nia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble

Surbhi Chandna flaunting her stylish look in white saree

Surbhi Chandna flaunting her stylish look in white saree

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021