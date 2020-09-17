Happy Birthday: Sanaya Irani looks glamorous in all white outfits

Sanaya Irani is known for her fab work on Indian TV. From Miley Hum Jab Tum to Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sanaya has excelled in every role. The actress remains one of the top actresses of the TV industry.

Sanaya Irani turns a year older today. She made her debut on big screen with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost. Her husband, Mohit Sehgal is seen as Jay on the show, Naagin 5. He has got a great response so far.

Sanaya Irani already has social media flooding with good wishes from her fans and friends in the industry. Arjun Bijlani, her Mile Jab Hum Tum co-star shared a beautiful wish for his pretty friend “Happy birthday strawberry… be as mad as u are and you are one woman who has a strong opinion and sticks to her decisions. Wishing u the best and I know ur jus one year younger.”

On the occasion of Sanaya Irani’s birthday, we have glamorous pictures in which she is rocking in all white outfits. Check out her glamorous pictures below: