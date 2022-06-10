Happy Birthday: Tejasswi Prakash flaunting her red mirchi outfit looks

- Advertisement -

Tejasswi Prakash, who recently made a splash on the small screen as Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, has now become a household name. T

he pretty and talented actor bagged a vast fan following ever since she won the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. And now, the TV personality is busy reading scripts and may make her Bollywood debut soon.

- Advertisement -

Tejasswi has also cast a spell with her fashion choices, and her fans go gaga over her collection. She celebrates her today.

On the occasion of her birthday we have list of Tejasswi Prakash’s red mirchi outfit looks that will make you go crazy. Check out her outfits below:

Tejasswi Prakash