Adv.

TV actress Heli Daruwala floors fans with her latest picture on social media, dressed in a beige blouse paired with denim shorts.

Heli posted two pictures on Instagram on Monday. In the images, she is seen posing for the lens dressed in a kimono styled beige blouse paired with denim shorts. She completed her look with dewy make-up.

“#onedayatatime …”Heli captioned the images.

Adv.

Heli, who made her acting debut in 2011 with the series “Love U Zindagi”, was recently seen in the music video “Vilaayati sharaab” by singers Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. The video also features Telugu star Allu Sirish.