Helly Shah enjoying her vacation in Maldives

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Helly Shah currently in Maldives. She enjoying her vacation in Maldives. She may be known for her cute face and innocent looks.

The actress has been seen playing happy and bubbly characters in shows like Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Devanshi. Now she is willing to change that image, and surprise her audience with roles that may be intense.

Here Helly Shah shared some amazing pictures and videos from her fun time in the Maldives. Take a look at a few pictures below: