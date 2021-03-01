ADVERTISEMENT
Helly Shah glows in white lehenga

Helly Shah looks barbie doll in white lehenga

By Glamsham Editorial
Helly Shah glows in white lehenga
Helly Shah glows in white lehenga
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame actress Helly Shah looks barbie doll in white lehenga. To complete her look the stylists paired it up with shimmering eye shades.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 recently aired its 200th episode and fans were elated to celebrate the achievement.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has become one of the most-watched and loved show. The talented diva is romancing Rrahul Sudhir on the show and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen.

Check out the photo below.

