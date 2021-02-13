Helly Shah looks stunning in white saree

ADVERTISEMENT
Helly Shah is currently seen in the show essaying the lead role of Ridhima. The actress is winning several accolades for her stellar performance in the romantic-thriller.
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has been garnering several praises for its intriguing storyline and the twists and turns to leave the viewers at the edge of the seat.
Helly Shah is making turn not just with her amazing acting skills but with her bold, beautiful, and fashionable looks. She always looks beautiful in all outfits. She is giving us all some serious fashion goals with her irresistibly beautiful dresses.
Yesterday she shared a photo on her Instagram aacount. In this photo she wore a white saree. She is slaying in white pearl saree. Check out the photo below.
ADVERTISEMENT