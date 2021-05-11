Himanshi Khurana’s jhumka game on point

Adv.

The ethnic looks of the gorgeous actresses that are worth all our attention. Himanshi Khurana took her love for the heavy earrings to another level when she donned a embellished outfit with heavy jhumkas that made a style statement and stole all the show.

A beautiful and heavily embroidered turquoise blue lehenga, and a mesh choker dupatta that looked resplendent on Himanshi. She completed her looks with long traditional earrings.

Himanshi wore heavy gold jhumkas along with the traditional suit to achieve the complete ethnic look.