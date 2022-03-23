Himanshi Khurana looks killer in red dress

- Advertisement -

Himanshi Khurana shared a series of pictures of her in a red Anarkali dress, and the photographs took the internet by storm.

She took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest #ootd. She wore a red Anarkali with gold foil print all over it. She rounded her looks with red and gold jhumks.

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known Indian model, actress, and singer who works mostly in the Punjabi film industry and has been in a number of Punjabi films.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below.