Himanshi Khurana looks dreamy in white floral saree

ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has worked in many Punjabi films and music albums. In the Punjabi film ‘Sadda Haq’, Himanshi came in lime light due to her acting and looks.
In Bigg Boss-13, the chemistry between Himanshi and his co-contestant Asim Riaz was well liked by the audience.
Himanshi started modeling from the age of 16. In 2009 she won the title of Miss Ludhiana while in 2010 she was the winner of Miss North Zone.
She is very active on social media. She often shares photos in lehengas and saris, which her fans love very much.
ADVERTISEMENT
Check out the photo below.
Himanshi Khurana looks stunning in black dress.
ADVERTISEMENT