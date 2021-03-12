ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Himanshi Khurana looks dreamy in white floral saree

Himanshi Khurana shares photos in lehengas and saris, which her fans love very much.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has worked in many Punjabi films and music albums. In the Punjabi film ‘Sadda Haq’, Himanshi came in lime light due to her acting and looks.

In Bigg Boss-13, the chemistry between Himanshi and his co-contestant Asim Riaz was well liked by the audience.

Himanshi started modeling from the age of 16. In 2009 she won the title of Miss Ludhiana while in 2010 she was the winner of Miss North Zone.

She is very active on social media. She often shares photos in lehengas and saris, which her fans love very much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the photo below.

Himanshi Khurana looks stunning in black dress.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWatch Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’ first look
Next articleBlackPink ROSÉ – On The Ground Song Lyrics
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan’s swag look in white shirt dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai sets internet on fire in a black high slit dress

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai shared pictures from her stunning photoshoot in which the diva is looking absolutely gorgeous.
Read more
News

Pritam Singh: Good food, not money, propelled ‘Flight’ cast!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bigg Boss season 8 housemate Pritam Singh will soon be seen in the action thriller film Flight
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021