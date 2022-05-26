- Advertisement -

Himanshi Khurana is a name that needs no introduction. The diva has not only marked her name in acting or singing but in the fashion field too. She always gets us pumped with her couture. The Punjabi star knows the best that suits her and has given us some of the best style goals with her fashion insights.

Himanshi shared her latest pictures in white traditional anarkali dress in which she is looking beautiful. She is seen flaunting a golden nath. We are totally drooling over her desi look.

She is someone who is looked up to when it comes to fashion in both the Hindi and Punjabi industry. Himanshi has showcased her unique fashion sense when she was a contestant in Miss PTC Punjabi and now even as a judge her looks are just flawless.

Check out Himanshi Khurana slays in white traditional anarkali dress below: