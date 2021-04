ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing purple may not be a special occasion in itself, but the color purple is certainly very special. Purple is the epitome of royalty. Either you can nail it or you can’t.

Bollywood and Television actresses have now got inspired by purple outfits. So here are some amazing photos. From Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik actresses who look pretty in purple. Check out the photos below.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen in a purple top and white shorts. His open hair is adding beauty to his beauty.

Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous as she pairs a purple dress

Lavender feels shrenu parikh

Shraddha Kapoor uploaded pics of her wearing a purple suit with a yellow top.

Jasmin Bhasin looks pretty in purple outfit

Hina Khan shared a photos in a purple outfit and looked stunning in a photo. Hina went bare feet in the photo and put on a hat with a pair of sunglasses making sure to make a style statement again.

Mahira Sharma looks like an absolute dream in the purple T-shirt and pants.

Surbhi Chandana wears a set of purple crop top and a pair of rugged denim in her new photos

Niti Taylor looking drop dead gorgeous in purple outfit

Helly Shah looks stunning in Purple gown

Nia Sharma dazzles in a neck plunging purple flown length gown

Rubina Dilaik won hearts with her incredible style. She wearing a ruffled lilac top with purple pants.

Priyanka wore a purple colour dress

Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in the purple suit

Purple love Adaa Khan

Rhea Chakraborty paired her purple trousers with a deconstructed jumpsuit for the Vogue Beauty Awards