Boss babe Hina Khan slaying in black pantsuit

- Advertisement -

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian television industry. Once again Hina Khan has turned many heads and grabbed headlines with her sexy looks.

Recently Hina dropped several photos from her photoshoots.

Hina weaved her magic in the French Riviera with her fashion and style. She chose to wear a classic black pantsuit for the day and elevated her look with subtle makeup, a side-parted hair bun, and quirky diamond earrings.

- Advertisement -

As soon as Hina shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans. One fan wrote,”Heya boss lady”. Another fan wrote,”Too hot to handle”. Check out the photos below.