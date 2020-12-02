TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan gives all Boss Babe vibes in a stylish kaftan from Maldives vacay

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying her vacay in the Maldives.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying her vacay in the Maldives. The actor jetted off to Maldives two days back. She was joined by her beau Rocky Jaiswal and her parents on her trip. She has been constantly treating her fans by sharing snippets from her vacay.

Hina Khan shared her various looks from her Maldives vacay. Hina is seen wearing a black outfit with a white hat and a white-bordered glair.

Hina Khan wore a minimal make-up and applied nude coloured lipstick. Her hair is styled straight which is kept loose. She can be seen sitting on the swing while posing for the camera.

Hina also shared pictures today in which she is seen wearing a stylish kaftan posing at a Maldives beach. The multicolored kaftan looks stylish for a vacay.

Hina was seen sitting at the beach wearing an off-shoulder outfit. She pinned a flower in her hair as she kept it loose.

Two days back, the actor shared a picture of herself posing near a seaplane. She was seen wearing an all-white outfit and black and white sporty shoes. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves with a printed bandana.

On her work front, Hina will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She last appeared as a house guest in Bigg Boss 14 and played Adi Naagin in Naagin 5 on Colors TV.

 

Hina Khan gives all Boss Babe vibes in a stylish kaftan from Maldives vacay

