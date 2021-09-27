Hina Khan slays as a Boss Lady in black dress

- Advertisement -

Television cum film actress Hina Khan takes internet by storm with her stunning pictures and videos. The stunner is an avid social media user.

Hina looked hot in her sassy and badass avatar. She captioned the pictures, “Anything is possible, if you have got enough NERVE !!! 🖤”

In the pictures, Hina is seen wearing a black dress paired with fishnet transparent stockings. She is absolutely slaying in this black dress and looking as a hot as ever. She is a total diva and a fashionista.

Hina recently was seen opposite Angad Bedi in ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’ music video. Angad and Hina were seen in a never seen avatar as a bold and fierce look. Fans praised their look and their song as well. Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles.

Check out Hina Khan slays as Boss Lady in black dress below: