Hina Khan’s droolworthy stylish floral outfit

Hina Khan never fails to leave a mark with her stunning posts on social media

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan droolworthy stylish floral outfit
Hina Khan droolworthy stylish floral outfit
Hina Khan never fails to leave a mark with her stunning posts on social media. She took to her Instagram, posing in a floral co-ord set.

She opted for a white co-ord set with indigo-coloured big floral motifs all over it. . She teamed the outfit with beige sandals and delicate pieces of layered gold chains and a few rings on her fingers. She left her hair open and opted for minimum makeup for the overall look. 

Needless to say, we are crushing on her looks. Check out the photo below.

