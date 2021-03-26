ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Drashti Dhami and others who slay like a Bikini Babe

Here are some Television beauties who have donned bikinis recently and taken social media by storm.

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Drashti Dhami and others who slay like a Bikini Babe
Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Drashti Dhami and others who slay like a Bikini Babe
These actresses gave major fashion and style goals. These actresses have also come to enhance and appreciate their bodies. The fact that many have boldly flaunted their assets in sultry swimwears and bikinis.

Here are some Television beauties who have donned bikinis recently and taken social media by storm. Check out the photos below.

Soaking in the sun Erica Fernandes.

Beach babe Hina Khan.

Nia Sharma looks stunning in a pink swimsuit.

Sanaya Irani flaunting her perfect curves.

Drashti Dhami flaunts beach body in bikini.

Rubina Dilaik which showcase her perfect sexy body.

Mouni Roy flaunts her bikini body.

