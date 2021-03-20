Hina Khan flaunts her Beach Body in style

ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan took some time out of her hectic schedule and relax at the tropical islands of the Maldives. She posted a pictures of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in a blue swimsuit in the Maldives.
Needless to say, she looks stunning at her vacation and her pictures will inspire you to pack your bags and hit the beach.
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a light blue monokini with her skin glistening under the sun, flaunting her perfectly toned legs.
Check out the photos below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Love the vacay look of Hina Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT