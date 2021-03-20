ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunts her Beach Body in style

Hina Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a light blue monokini with her skin glistening under the sun, flaunting her perfectly toned legs

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan Flaunts Beach Body
Hina Khan Flaunts Beach Body
ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan took some time out of her hectic schedule and relax at the tropical islands of the Maldives. She posted a pictures of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in a blue swimsuit in the Maldives.

Needless to say, she looks stunning at her vacation and her pictures will inspire you to pack your bags and hit the beach.

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a light blue monokini with her skin glistening under the sun, flaunting her perfectly toned legs.

Check out the photos below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love the vacay look of Hina Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVijay Varma now looking at headlining shows, films
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bepanah Pyaar poster out: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’.
Read more
News

B-Town celebs acing social media challenges

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) There was a time when social media was only about pictures, videos and viral memes. Now, ruling the platform are...
Read more
News

Rakhi Sawant hits a million on Instagram

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" star Rakhi Sawant has garnered a fan following of one million on Instagram.Rakhi shared a poster on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hina Khan flaunts her Beach Body in style

Vijay Varma now looking at headlining shows, films

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Vijay Varma, in his almost decade-long journey in Bollywood, has tried several genres. Although he feels he cannot run around trees, he would not mind giving it a shot.

Bepanah Pyaar poster out: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry

News Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’.

B-Town celebs acing social media challenges

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) There was a time when social media was only about pictures, videos and viral memes. Now, ruling the platform are...

Adarsh Gourav feels OTT projects are more liberating

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Adarsh Gourav, nominated for a BAFTA for 'The White Tiger', considers himself fortunate that the film released on OTT instead of getting a theatrical release

Why did Andie MacDowell stop colouring her hair?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Andie MacDowell has revealed why she stopped colouring her during the Covid pandemic
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates