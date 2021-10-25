Monday, October 25, 2021
Hina Khan flaunts her Bigg Boss 15 look in black leather dress

Hina Khan opted for an all-black leather ensemble

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan who has received recognition for her exceptional performances on television shows, is now causing a stir online with her bold fashion choices. She’s done it all, from setting substantial fitness goals to causing a stir on Instagram with her photos.

She opted for an all-black leather ensemble. Needless to say, Hina once again set standards of fashion. The actress teamed a black leather shirt with a shiny black leather pencil skirt. She tucked the shirt as she posed for the pictures in her latest photoshoot.

Hina kept her tresses in wavy curls around her shoulders. With a minimal makeup look— a winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Hina made everyone stop and stare. The photos are making everyone swoon! 

Check out the photos below.

