ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan’s glamorous Photoshoot in grey outfit will make you drool

Hina Khan shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she looks drop dead gorgeous.

By Glamsham Editorial
Check out Hina Khan's glamorous Photoshoot in grey outfits
Check out Hina Khan's glamorous Photoshoot in grey outfits
ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan is giving us some major fashion style with her latest photos. Today Hina Khan shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she looks drop dead gorgeous.

Hina looks really fabulous in a dark grey shimmer coat pants. Actually, the actress has shared the picture that she has received the first award of 2021, which is the Times Power Woman Award.

Hina is now ruling hearts with her hard work and dedication towards the passion that she lives for every day. Hina is also a true fashionista and Instagram queen. She keeps sharing tons of pictures, interacting with her fans as and when she can.

Check out the Hina Khan bold Photoshoot below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’
Next articleLahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen talking to Rakhi Sawant about how good Rahul Vaidya is as a singer. Rakhi asked if she like singing as well. To this Devo said, "I love singing."
Read more
News

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla who can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown
Read more
News

Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his webseries Jeet Ki Zid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni’s first webseries Jeet Ki Zid is out and is getting some great feedback.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021