Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan glows in baby pink dress

Hina Khan looks pretty in soft pink dress

By Glamsham Editorial
- Advertisement -

Beauty Hina Khan looks so pretty in pink outfit. She is an absolute fashionista. She is never stops setting fashion standards higher.

Recently she shared a slew of photos clad in a gorgeous pink ethnic wear teamed up with a silver neckpiece, matching pair of earrings, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in a bun with strings falling on the face.

- Advertisement -

The soft pink dress hugs her midriff perfectly and shows off the curves.

Check out the photos below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTimes Fashion week: Hina Khan and Rashami Desai slaying in stylish lehenga
Next articleKhawaja could get Test recall; may partner Warner in Ashes, feels Ian Healy
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,148FansLike
44,827FollowersFollow
6,326FollowersFollow
57,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US